Segway keeps ITC win against Swagway, but Federal Circuit limits its effect

The U.S. International Trade Commission’s rulings related to trademark infringement are not binding on judges elsewhere, a federal appeals court held on Thursday in a dispute between Segway Inc and hoverboard-maker Swagway LLC.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the ITC’s decision to ban importation of “Swagway” branded hoverboards based on infringement of Segway’s trademarks. However, it clarified that the import ban has no preclusive effect on litigation that Segway filed against Swagway in December 2015, in the wake of news reports about battery-operated hoverboards catching fire or exploding.

