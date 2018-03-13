SEK spread set at Gilts+36bp for long four-year benchmark

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) -

* Spread set at UKT 1.75 09/2022 +36bps (11:42)

* Books to close 12.30 London time (11:42)

Swedish Export Credit Corporation has mandated NatWest, RBC and TD for a Dec 2022 sterling benchmark-sized bond, with guidance set at 36bp over Sep 2022 Gilts.

Lux listing. English Law. Format: RegS bearer, issued off SEK’s EMTN programme. Denoms: £100k+ £1k. Target market: eligible counterparties and professional clients only.

Books open, today’s business.

It is rated Aa1 (stable, Moody’s) and AA+ (stable, S&P). (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong)