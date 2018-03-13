FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 13, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

SEK spread set at Gilts+36bp for long four-year benchmark

Melissa Song Loong

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) -

* Spread set at UKT 1.75 09/2022 +36bps (11:42)

* Books to close 12.30 London time (11:42)

Swedish Export Credit Corporation has mandated NatWest, RBC and TD for a Dec 2022 sterling benchmark-sized bond, with guidance set at 36bp over Sep 2022 Gilts.

Lux listing. English Law. Format: RegS bearer, issued off SEK’s EMTN programme. Denoms: £100k+ £1k. Target market: eligible counterparties and professional clients only.

Books open, today’s business.

It is rated Aa1 (stable, Moody’s) and AA+ (stable, S&P). (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.