FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Australia's Select Harvests receives $334.4 mln takeover offer from UAE sovereign wealth fund
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 9, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 11 days ago

CORRECTED-Australia's Select Harvests receives $334.4 mln takeover offer from UAE sovereign wealth fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects deal value in headline to $334.4 million, not $358 million)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian almond producer Select Harvests Ltd said on Monday it received a takeover proposal from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company PJSC for A$5.85 ($4.54) per share, a 39 percent premium to its previous close on Wednesday.

Shares of the company jumped as much as 27 percent to A$5.33 after the announcement.

The deal wouldn’t have an impact on Select Harvest’s business, including no return on capital or dividends, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 1.2877 Australian dollars Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.