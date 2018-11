Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian almond producer Select Harvests Ltd reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as a result of a transition in its reporting period.

The net loss after tax was A$1.54 million ($1.12 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, the company said.

Normal recognition of crop earnings and profitability levels will recommence in the new financial year starting Oct. 1, it said. ($1 = 1.3689 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in BENGALURU Editing by Paul Tait)