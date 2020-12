Nearly three years after it launched, litigation boutique Selendy & Gay on Monday promoted its first generation of new partners.

Joy Odom and Oscar Shine were among the first associates to join the New York-based firm when it opened in February 2018, said managing partner Jennifer Selendy. They will become members of the partnership on Jan. 1.

