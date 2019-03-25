Westlaw News
March 25, 2019 / 10:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge tosses lawsuit against Selene Finance over mortgage relief

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Houston-based mortgage servicer Selene Finance of breaching an agreement to modify a New York state woman’s mortgage loan and help her stay in her home after she defaulted.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman in White Plains, New York federal court said the homeowner, Diana Werner, did not show that she entered into a binding contract with Selene Finance to change her mortgage payments and help her keep her home.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HD7p6A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below