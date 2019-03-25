Judge tosses lawsuit against Selene Finance over mortgage relief

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Houston-based mortgage servicer Selene Finance of breaching an agreement to modify a New York state woman’s mortgage loan and help her stay in her home after she defaulted.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman in White Plains, New York federal court said the homeowner, Diana Werner, did not show that she entered into a binding contract with Selene Finance to change her mortgage payments and help her keep her home.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HD7p6A