EU okays Mubadala aquaculture deal in Greece

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday the joint acquisition by Mubadala and Amerra funds of three Greek fish farming firms, including Selonda and Nireus.

The acquisition is subject to the sale of fish farms that produce 10,000 tonnes of Mediterranean fish and the sale of hatcheries that produce 50 million pieces of fry, the European Commission said.

Amerra Capital is an independent asset management firm based in the United States. Mubadala is an investment fund based in the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Foo Yun chee)