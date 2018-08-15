UPDATE 1-Builder Selvaag Bolig says housing demand to exceed supply

(Adds more)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig asa:

* “The market has turned around as expected in the first half of the year,” CFO Sverre Molvik said, adding that demand for housing in Oslo is expected to exceed supply in coming years

* Expected completions for H2 is in line with previous guidance of 854 units, although some completions are moved forward to Q3 from Q4

* Has decided to pay a dividend of NOK 2.00 per share for H1

* “Our capital situation is solid, and dividend payouts are also reflecting that we are confident in the results going forward,” the CFO said

* Expects no downward pressure on prices for new homes going forward, sees flat development in the near term

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA NOK 178 mln (NOK 245 mln), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 percent (22 percent)

* Margin profile “is a signal that the future looks promising, and is not of temporary nature”, acting CEO Olav Selvaag said

* On June 30, Selvaag had a net total of 1,503 homes under construction with a combined sales value of more than NOK 7 billion

* Acting CEO said the company is well on track finding a new CEO, and that it is “business as usual” following the abrupt resignation of CEO Baard Schumann in June

* Shares in Selvaag traded up 5.8 percent by GMT 0817 at NOK 43.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)