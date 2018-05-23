UPDATE 1-Selvaag Bolig CEO says pressure returning to Oslo region's housing market

(Adds CEO comments from Q1 presentation)

May 23 (Reuters) - House builder Selvaag Bolig ASA said:

* Q1 IFRS operating revenue NOK 381 million ($46.93 million) versus NOK 456 million year ago

* Q1 IFRS adjusted ebitda NOK 50.7 million versus NOK 93.6 million year ago

* Q1 gross sales of 216 homes (238) with a sales value of NOK 788 million

* CEO Baard Schumann says housing market has recovered and upwards price pressure in and around capital Oslo is coming back after easing in 2017

* CEO says start of Q1 sales was slow and most of the 238 units sales in Q1 were made towards the end of the quarter

* CEO expects trend to continue and more deliveries in Q2 compared with Q1, peak of the year will be in Q4

* CEO expects good results and good margins in the quarters ahead

* Greater supply of homes (in total) in the second half unlikely to slow down the market -CEO

* Greater supply of homes (in total) in the second half unlikely to slow down the market -CEO

* If anything could slow down the housing market it will be the psychological effect of rate hikes, which the central bank has said could come later this year ($1 = 8.1191 Norwegian crowns)