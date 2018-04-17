UPDATE 1-Nordic Semiconductor Q1 beats forecast, keeps H1 guidance

(Adds poll, backlog, detail)

April 17 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA:

* Q1 revenue $60.1 million (Reuters poll $57.2 mln) versus $47.3 million year ago

* Q1 ebit profit $0.8 million (Reuters poll loss $0.3 mln) versus loss $0.1 million year ago

* Says backlog indicates slightly less favourable product and customer mix for q2 2018 versus q1 2018

* Says the backlog provides solid coverage for the H1 2018 guidance presented in the Q4 quarterly report

* Nordic maintains the H1 2018 guidance range of $123 mln to $133 mln revenue, 40-50 pct Bluetooth growth and 47-49 pct gross margin vs 48.9 pct gross margin in Q1

* Maintains 50 pct gross margin target within 2018

* Nordic is exiting Q1 2018 with a record high backlog of $81.0 mln, up 76.2 pct year-on-year and up 50.9 pct quarter-on-quarter. The backlog stretches well into Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom, Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)