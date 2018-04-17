FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Semiconductors
April 17, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Nordic Semiconductor Q1 beats forecast, keeps H1 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds poll, backlog, detail)

April 17 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA:

* Q1 revenue $60.1 million (Reuters poll $57.2 mln) versus $47.3 million year ago

* Q1 ebit profit $0.8 million (Reuters poll loss $0.3 mln) versus loss $0.1 million year ago

* Says backlog indicates slightly less favourable product and customer mix for q2 2018 versus q1 2018

* Says the backlog provides solid coverage for the H1 2018 guidance presented in the Q4 quarterly report

* Nordic maintains the H1 2018 guidance range of $123 mln to $133 mln revenue, 40-50 pct Bluetooth growth and 47-49 pct gross margin vs 48.9 pct gross margin in Q1

* Maintains 50 pct gross margin target within 2018

* Nordic is exiting Q1 2018 with a record high backlog of $81.0 mln, up 76.2 pct year-on-year and up 50.9 pct quarter-on-quarter. The backlog stretches well into Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom, Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.