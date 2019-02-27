SoCalGas raises estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $1.06 bln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) raised the estimated cost of a massive leak at its Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in Los Angeles between October 2015 and February 2016 to $1.055 billion as of the end of the fourth quarter.

That is up about 1.5 percent from the company’s $1.039 billion estimate in the third quarter, according to an annual report for 2018 filed with U.S. financial regulators on Tuesday.

SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy , warned the “estimate may rise significantly” due to pending lawsuits, possible fines and other costs.

It said costs not covered by insurance or delays in receiving insurance payments “could have a material adverse effect” on SoCalGas and Sempra Energy.

The utility said the latest estimate included $1.027 billion of costs already recovered or likely to be recovered from insurance. About 54 percent of the total was for temporary relocation of thousands of residents who lived near the facility, which is close to the Porter Ranch neighborhood in Los Angeles, and included cleaning costs.

Aliso Canyon, with a capacity of 86 billion cubic feet (bcf), is SoCalGas’ biggest storage facility. State regulators estimated 4.62 bcf or 109,000 metric tons of gas leaked from Aliso Canyon. One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

The facility represents 63 percent of the utility’s gas storage capacity, making it a key part of the company’s ability to deliver fuel to customers, especially on the coldest winter days when demand for heating is highest and the hottest summer days when a lot of gas is used to generate power for air conditioning.

State regulators have limited the amount of gas SoCalGas can inject into Aliso Canyon to 34 bcf. They have also said the company can only withdraw gas from the facility when other options are not available to meet demand.

Many residents and government officials want SoCalGas to shut Aliso Canyon. The California Public Utilities Commission is evaluating what impact reducing or closing Aliso Canyon will have on the reliability of the Southern California gas and power systems. In August 2018, SoCalGas agreed to pay $119.5 million to settle state, county and city lawsuits related to the Aliso Canyon leak. That settlement was approved by the Los Angeles Superior Court in February 2019. SoCalGas, however, said there were still 393 lawsuits, including 48,000 plaintiffs, pending against the company.