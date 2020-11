Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy said on Tuesday it reached a final investment decision (FID) to build a liquefied natural gas export project in Mexico, the only LNG export project in the world to reach FID this year as coronavirus hit demand for fuel.

Estimated capital expenditure for the Energia Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 are about $2 billion. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)