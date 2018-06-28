FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Sempra Energy to sell U.S. storage, renewable energy assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. utility Sempra Energy said on Thursday it plans to sell some of its natural gas storage and renewable energy assets and expects to record a charge between $1.47 billion and $1.55 billion during the second quarter.

The company, under attack by activist investor Elliott Management Corp, said the assets being sold include all of its wind and solar assets and some non-utility natural gas storage assets in southeast United States. (bit.ly/2tHAIeY) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

