Elliott, Bluescape recommend 6 new directors for Sempra

June 11 (Reuters) - Two shareholders of U.S. utility Sempra Energy - Elliott Management and Bluescape Resources Co - on Monday recommended six new directors for the company’s board and urged a strategic review of its business.

The hedge funds said Sempra was highly undervalued and could be worth an additional $11 billion to $16 billion, that could value the company at $139-$158 per share.

Shares of Sempra were up 5.5 percent at $107 premarket trading. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)