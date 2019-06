MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel has made a non-binding bid for assets that U.S.-based Sempra Energy is selling in Chile and Peru, Enel chief financial officer Alberto De Paoli said on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference.

Earlier this year Sempra Energy said it wanted to sell Chilean power distributor Chilquinta Energia and Peruvian electric company Luz del Sur to focus on North America. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Mark Bendeich)