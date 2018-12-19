Sempra Energy to supply LNG to Poland

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. utility Sempra Energy said on Wednesday it had signed a 20-year agreement with Poland’s state-run gas firm PGNiG to supply 2.7 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually.

The deal comes as the European Union is looking to reduce its reliance on Russia for its gas needs by developing LNG infrastructure to tap other suppliers including the United States.

“This agreement marks an important step toward Poland’s energy independence and security,” U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said.

