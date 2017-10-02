Fed court says Pennsylvania town's fracking law is unconstitutional

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has struck parts of a charter passed by Highland Township that barred oil and gas companies from storing fracking waste in the town, saying it was preempted by federal and state law and unconstitutional.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Baxter in Erie, Pennsylvania granted a motion by Pittsburgh-based oil and gas company Seneca Resources to declare much of the so-called home rule charter invalid, agreeing that the township had exceeded its legislative authority.

