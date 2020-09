DAKAR, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Senegal’s economy is expected to contract by 0.7% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday, revising down its previous forecast of 1.1% growth.

Growth is expected to rebound to above 5% in 2021, the IMF said in a statement. (Reporting by Aaron Ross Editing by Bate Felix)