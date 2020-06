DAKAR, June 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has cut Senegal’s 2020 economic growth forecast to 1.1% from a 3% estimate in April due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

As recently as January, the Fund had expected 6.8% growth this year, but Senegal’s economy has been battered by border closures, a curfew and social distancing, it said in a statement late on Sunday.