Company News
December 9, 2019 / 7:34 AM / a minute ago

Engineer Senior explores sale of aerostructures unit

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Senior Plc said on Monday it has been reviewing options for its aerostructures business, including a potential sale.

The news follows a Bloomberg report that said the company was reaching out to buyout funds and aerospace firms for the division and may seek at least 450 million pounds ($577.35 million).

Senior, which makes a wide variety of components used in commercial jets and counts Boeing Co as one of its top customers, in August posted a 16% drop in first-half profit as margins in its aerospace unit were hit by Boeing’s production cut of its best-selling 737 MAX planes.

$1 = 0.7794 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

