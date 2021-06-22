Britain's Senior Plc rejects Lone Star's $1.2 bln take-private offer

June 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Senior Plc on Tuesday rejected a $1.2 billion buyout offer from Lone Star Global, saying the sweetened proposal made a day earlier “continues to fundamentally” undervalue the aircraft and car parts supplier.

The London-listed company said there was no basis to engage with Lone Star at this time after the fund on Monday said the 200 pence per share final offer could be increased only if another party tabled an offer. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)