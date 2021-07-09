UK engineer Senior lifts forecast as aerospace industry recovers

July 9 (Reuters) - British jet and auto parts supplier Senior Plc on Friday forecast 2021 performance to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations, encouraged by signs of recovery in the aerospace division.
The company, which supplies equipment to planemakers including Boeing, Airbus and heavy equipment maker Caterpillar among others, said trading in six months to June had been ahead of management expectations.
