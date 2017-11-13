UPDATE 1-Engineering firm Senior sees 2017 adjusted pretax profit ahead of previous expectations

(Adds details, analyst comments)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Senior said it expected 2017 adjusted pretax profit to be “slightly ahead” of previous expectations, driven by a ramp-up in aerospace production and demand for parts used in heavy truck production in North America and upstream oil and gas. The British engineering firm said revenue at its aerospace division grew in four months from July to October, driven by the production ramp-up programmes for 737 MAX, A320neo, A350 and C Series aircraft.

Senior said its Flexonics division, which provides components for heavy trucks in North America and for the oil and gas industry, had seen some improved activity in heavy-duty truck and upstream oil and gas markets, while downstream oil and gas activity remained subdued.

Analysts at Jefferies, who rate Senior as “buy”, said they expect 2017 pretax profit consensus estimates of 68.3 million pounds ($89.43 million) to nudge about 2 percent higher post Monday’s update.

Senior reported a pretax profit of 55.5 million pounds in 2016, with adjusted pretax profit at 75.3 million pounds.

“We believe Senior is in good shape and has attractive growth/recovery potential looking out over the next 2-3 years (and beyond),” Jefferies analysts said.

The engineering firm said Flexonics’ performance would be marginally lower in 2017 compared with the previous year.

The company said it expects full-year aerospace performance to be slightly ahead of previous expectations, adding that the end of 2017 would be an “inflexion point” for its truck and off-highway and upstream oil and gas facing businesses.

“After a series of disappointments, it was to be hoped that FY17 would be the bottom for the recent cycle of earnings... This update suggests that this is proving be the case... with a generally improving outlook in the previously challenging markets,” N+1 Singer analyst Jon Lienard, who rates Senior as “hold”, said.

Last year, Senior warned its 2016 profit would come in below expectations due to lower demand for parts used in heavy truck production and oil and gas markets.

Senior also said it had appointed Ian King as its chairman-designate, taking over as chairman from Charles Berry when he retires in April. ($1 = 0.7637 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)