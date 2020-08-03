UK aerospace supplier Senior Plc posts half-year loss

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British aerospace supplier Senior Plc swung to a loss in the first half of 2020 and shelved its interim dividend as costs rose and its sales were hammered by coronavirus-driven cuts across the air industry and other manufacturing partners.

The company, which counts planemaker Boeing and heavy equipment maker Caterpillar as some of its biggest customers, reported a pretax loss of 136.3 million pounds ($178.44 million), compared with a profit of 26.5 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7638 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)