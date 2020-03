March 2 (Reuters) - British Boeing supplier Senior reported a fall in both 2019 adjusted and pretax profits on Monday and said it expected 2020 margins to fall as the halt in production of 737 MAX jets weighed on its business.

Adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec.31 fell 9% to 78.5 million pounds ($100.75 million). Reported pretax profit more than halved to 28.7 million pounds.