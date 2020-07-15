Digital road platform Sennder announces tie-up with Poste Italiane

July 15 (Reuters) - Digital road freight platform Sennder on Wednesday said it will form a joint venture with Italian logistics operator Poste Italiane that will move parcels and mail between sorting and distribution hubs.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The venture will be named Sennder Italia S.r.l. and will focus on Poste Italiane’s 100 million euros a year long-haul road transportation efficiency and cover the entire Full Truck Load network.

The combined effort would manage all Italian transport for Sennder GmbH, while Poste Italiane would benefit from savings of over 6% on its Full Truck Load spending.

Poste Italiane, according to its website, is the largest logistics operator in Italy

Berlin-based Sennder is a freight forwarder, which runs a technology platform that matches cargoes with trucks. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)