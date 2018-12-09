India Markets Weekahead: Election upsets could be an investment opportunity

Markets had a volatile week as financial markets across the world slumped on bets that the trade truce between China and the United States won’t last after the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. Back home, investors turned cautious ahead of the outcome of crucial state polls, while the RBI policy decision was on expected lines with status quo on key rates.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen under a bull statue at the entrance of their building in Mumbai, India January 30, 2018. Picture taken January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

For the week, the Nifty ended lower by 1.68 percent at 10,694 while the mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell about 2 percent each. On the sectoral front, the Nifty pharma index was the top loser, down 6 percent followed by the auto index with 4 percent. The Nifty IT index ended on a flat note and was the only index gainer.

On the institutional activity front, FIIs were net sellers to the tune of 8.64 billion rupees while DIIs sold shares worth around 22.65 billion rupees. The rupee saw weakness due to renewed trade tensions and settled below 71 against the dollar.

OPEC and its partners agreed on a larger-than-expected cut to reduce 1.2 million barrels a day from the market. Crude oil prices gained about 2 percent on Friday and about 4 percent for the week to end at $61 a barrel.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee decided to keep rates unchanged in its fifth bi-monthly review for FY19. The move was in line with market consensus, and the central bank maintained its stance of ‘calibrated tightening’.

Sun Pharma slumped 15 percent during the week after media reports suggested that the SEBI may reopen insider trading cases as well as probe alleged lapses in raising funds overseas. Clarifications from the management couldn’t soothe the nerves of investors who continued to sell.

Hindustan Unilever announced a merger with GSK Consumer through a stock swap. It seems a win-win deal for both companies.

Both the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) were in focus after the Cabinet approved the sale of the Indian government’s entire 52.63 percent stake in power sector financier REC to state-run peer PFC as it looks to mop up funds through such deals for the second straight year to meet divestment targets.

Sugar stocks are likely to be in focus in the coming week after the petroleum minister suggested that ethanol blending with petrol is likely to double to 8 percent in the current season as a better price is being offered by oil marketing companies.

Automobile sales in November were subdued for the passenger and commercial vehicle industry with muted consumer sentiment caused by liquidity crunch, non-availability of retail finance, a moderate festive season, higher interest rates and fuel costs. For the two-wheeler segment, overall market sentiment hasn’t been good during the festive season, but manufacturers still registered a growth in sales for the month.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were the worst hit, followed by passenger vehicle sales. Tractor and three-wheeler sales continued their strong growth momentum, posting double-digit year-on-year growth in sales. Commercial vehicle sales had an adverse high base a year ago because of strict overloading norms.

The RBI has asked lenders to link new floating-rate loans from April 1 to external benchmarks to improve transparency. Moody’s Investors Service maintained ‘stable outlook’ on Indian lenders for the next 12-18 months, underpinned by strong economic growth prospects amid weak but stabilising asset quality, which would mean lower provisioning. Moody’s expects that real GDP in India will grow 7.2 percent in FY019 and 7.4 percent the following year, driven by investment growth and strong consumption.

On the macro front, India’s current account deficit widened to 2.9 percent of GDP in the quarter ended September, compared with 1.1 percent in the year-ago period. The RBI said that this was mainly due to a large trade deficit. India’s manufacturing PMI rose for the third consecutive month in November to 54 from 53.1 in October. The latest data signalled the strongest improvement in almost a year.

In other news, India appointed Krishnamurthy Subramanian, an associate professor at the Indian School of Business and a banking expert, as the country’s next chief economic adviser. He has been part of expert committees on corporate governance for the SEBI and on bank governance for the RBI. He serves as a member of SEBI’s standing committees on alternative investment policy, primary markets, secondary markets and research.

On the economic data front, IIP data for October and CPI inflation for November will be announced on Dec. 12. CPI fell to 3.31 percent in October from a downwardly revised 3.7 percent in September.

For the coming week, cues from exit polls indicating upsets for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as a weak closing for U.S. markets point to an extended correction. However, history has proved that markets perform irrespective of the government at the centre, as long as the government is not anti-business. Though markets prefer continuity, they usually get back on track within six months after elections. Thus, any upsets should be utilised as an opportunity, unless the general election next year throws up a fractured mandate.