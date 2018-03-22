FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 22, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Sensors maker Sensirion prices float at 36 francs per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - Sensirion has priced its initial public offering at 36 Swiss francs per share, the company said on Thursday, giving the sensors maker a market capitalisation of 504 million Swiss francs ($531.4 million).

The company’s share will start trading on the Swiss exchange later on Thursday following the IPO, which was heavily oversubscribed, the company said. The offer price was at the top end of the indicated range.

Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, with Vontobel VONN.S a co-bookrunner. Lazard is acting as financial adviser and Homburger AG as legal adviser.

$1 = 0.9484 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.