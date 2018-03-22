Sensors maker Sensirion prices float at 36 francs per share

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - Sensirion has priced its initial public offering at 36 Swiss francs per share, the company said on Thursday, giving the sensors maker a market capitalisation of 504 million Swiss francs ($531.4 million).

The company’s share will start trading on the Swiss exchange later on Thursday following the IPO, which was heavily oversubscribed, the company said. The offer price was at the top end of the indicated range.

Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, with Vontobel VONN.S a co-bookrunner. Lazard is acting as financial adviser and Homburger AG as legal adviser.