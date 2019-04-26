Private equity, rivals looking into buying Senvion - CEO

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Large wind turbine companies as well as private equity firms are interested in buying insolvent German group Senvion, Chief Executive Yves Rannou told Reuters in an interview published on Friday.

“We see significant interest for Senvion from across the board - from financial investors, from strategic parties in the sector, and beyond”, he said, adding that Senvion had mandated Rothschild to find an investor.

“I am positively surprised how many companies are looking at us, including the big players in our sector who are looking very closely,” he added.

Siemens unit Gamesa and Denmark’s Vestas are Europe’s largest wind turbine vendors.

Senvion earlier in April filed for insolvency, but said the objective of the proceedings was to transform the company.

Rannou reiterated this objective in the interview, adding: “I see light at the end of the tunnel.” (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Tassilo Hummel)