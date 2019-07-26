Bankruptcy News
Bankrupt wind turbine maker Senvion in talks to buy time for rescue deal - sources

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Bankrupt German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion is in talks to buy time to allow it strike a rescue deal as negotiations with potential buyers of the company continue, people close to the matter said.

The company is in talks with creditors to extend a 100 million euros ($111.33 million) insolvency loan so it can avoid having to agree to sell at any price, they added.

An original end-June deadline for final bids was dropped and a later envisaged end-July deadline is also being postponed, one of the people said.

Senvion in April filed for preliminary self-administration proceedings after the Hamburg-based company, which has more than a billion euros of debt, struggled following delays and penalties related to big projects.

