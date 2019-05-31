Serbia offers bids for privatisation of its second biggest bank

BELGRADE, May 31 (Reuters) - Serbia’s government invited bids on Friday for up to an 83% stake in Komercijalna Banka , the country’s second largest lender, which is being sold as part of a privatisation programme agreed with the IMF.

In a notice published in the Politika daily, the finance ministry said it would sell up to 83.23% of the bank’s ordinary shares. Bidders must have been engaged in banking for the past three years and have total assets of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), or own a minimum 20% stake in a big banking group, among other criteria, it said.

The deadline for submitting offers is June 21.

Serbia plans to privatise Komercijalna and other assets under a 30-month non-financial advisory and monitoring programme between Belgrade and the International Monetary Fund.

The ministry said that shares offered for sale in Komercijalna Banka amount to “no less than 50.1% of ordinary shares ..., with the possibility for acquiring of ... up to 83.23% of all ordinary shares issued by the bank.”

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank said in March that Serbia’s banking market was attractive and it did not rule out potential interest in buying Komercijalna Banka.

The Serbian state is the single largest shareholder in the bank, holding 41.75%.

During the tender process, Belgrade will acquire shares from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank group, as well as from Germany’s DEG development fund and Sweden’s Sweedfund, the ministry said.

“Serbia will acquire additional 41.476% of ordinary shares ... on the basis of a binding agreement about the acquisition of relevant shares from these international financial organisations,” it said.

Komercijalna Banka’s CEO Vladimir Medan has forecast the lender’s 2018 consolidated profit would be around 8.35 billion dinars ($80 million), the highest in a decade. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)