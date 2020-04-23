Serbia prepares to recast budget, eyes 7% deficit, up from 0.3%

BELGRADE, April 23 (Reuters) - The Serbian government is preparing to rework its budget to compensate for damage to its economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, eyeing a 7% deficit, up from a previously planned 0.3%, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

“Tomorrow we will come up with the proposal for the government for the recast of the budget, we will try to make sure that the deficit does not exceed 7%,” Vucic told reporters in Belgrade.