FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian central bank sells euros to stem dinar losses - dealers
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the year 2017
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Royal engagement
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Publisher calls time
Breakingviews
Publisher calls time
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 9:38 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Serbian central bank sells euros to stem dinar losses - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold euros on the local interbank market on Tuesday to stem losses of the dinar, dealers said.

The bank stepped in as the dinar traded at 119.88 to the euro or 0.47 percent weaker than the previous close. After the intervention the dinar recovered to a rate of 119.62 to the euro. A day earlier the bank also sold 45 million euros.

Dealers say that the weakening of the dinar could be linked with the demand for the euro after government on Nov. 16 announced the issue of its first dinar and euro-denominated savings bonds to bolster the Serbia’s domestic debt market. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.