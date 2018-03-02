FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 11:15 AM / a day ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, March 2 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank bought on Friday an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market to stem gains in the dinar, dealers said.

The bank, which a day earlier bought 90 million euros ($110.59 million), stepped in as the dinar traded at 117.71 to the euro, marginally stronger than the day before. After the intervention, the dinar weakened to 118.03, Reuters data showed.

The bank has so far this year bought a total of 270 million euros to tame the dinar exchange rate.

$1 = 0.8138 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic;

