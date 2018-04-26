FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 26, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, April 26 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank bought an unspecified quantity of euros on the interbank market on Thursday to stem gains of the dinar against the common currency, dealers said.

The bank, which keeps dinar in a managed float against the euro, a preferred foreign currency, stepped in as the dinar traded at 117.97 to the euro, 0.1 percent stronger than the previous close.

After the intervention the dinar weakened to 118.25 to the euro, Reuters data showed. So far this year, the bank purchased 720 million euros ($877.46 million) to rein in dinar’s exchange rate to euro.

$1 = 0.8205 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.