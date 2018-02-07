FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 10:17 AM / in 9 hours

Serbian and Hungarian electricity bourses set to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Serbia’s power bourse SEEPEX said on Wednesday it will merge its spot power business with Hungarian counterpart HUPX in a bid to foster a competitive, transparent and reliable electricity market in central and southeast Europe.

The bourse said the deal was part of a wider agreement between the exchanges and grid operators of the two neighbouring countries, as well as the Paris-based EPEX SPOT which helped establish the bourses.

EPEX SPOT, as well as Hungarian and Serbian grid operators MAVIR and EMS, will act as shareholders of the newly established power exchange, SEEPEX said in a statement. The new power exchange will be based in Budapest and Belgrade.

The launch timetable will be announced later, SEEPEX said.

Traders hope the establishment of the new exchange will lead to price convergence, provide access to broader power markets, improve security of supply and boost liquidity. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.