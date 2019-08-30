Serbia's EPS power utility seeks contractors to build 60MW wind farm

BELGRADE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Serbian state-owned power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) on Friday invited pre-qualification bids for the construction of a 66 megawatt (MW) wind farm, part of the country’s bid to bolster production from renewable resources.

The cost of construction of the wind farm in Kostolac in eastern Serbia was set at 97 million euros ($108 million).

It is to be financed from a 80 million euro loan from Germany’s state-owned KfW development bank. The EPS will finance the rest from its own resources.

Under provisions of the tender, published in the Vecernje Novosti daily, the EPS needs contractors for an array of tasks, including construction of the wind farm and substation, delivery and installation of 20 wind turbines and construction of infrastructure on site.

Bidders have until October 1 to submit expressions of interest.

“The goal of the project is to increase and diversify energy resources and contribute to the generation of energy ...without the emissions of harmful gases,” the notice said.

State-owned EPS plans to increase its gross electricity output by 4% to 40 terrawatt hours this year and to produce 38 million tonnes of coal, up 1.5% from 2018, it said.

Serbia, which produces 70% of its energy from coal and the rest from hydropower, aims to secure 27% of its energy consumption from renewables by 2020.

It is expected to have 500 MW of installed wind capacity by 2020.

Last year EPS posted a loss of 600 million dinars ($5.67 million) versus a profit of 5.3 billion a year earlier, hurt by higher costs and lower electricity market prices.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)