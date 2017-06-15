FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 2 months ago

Serbia's president nominates country's first female prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 15 (Reuters) - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic nominated Ana Brnabic, the state administration minister, on Thursday to be the country's first female and openly gay prime minister.

"I believe Ana Brnabic has all personal qualities and expertise. I am confident she will work hard, that she will show respect to political parties and that she will work for the benefit of Serbia with other ministers," Vucic told reporters. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

