May 18, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-IMF delays new deal with Serbia until it names new finance minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, May 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Serbia have postponed a staff-level agreement over a new non-financial deal with Belgrade until it appoints a new finance minister, the lender said in a statement on Friday.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic took over the post of finance minister earlier this week until a new person is named to follow Dusan Vujovic, who quit this month citing personal reasons.

“We have reached agreement on key policy elements of the new program, and intend to return shortly to finalise the discussions, once the new Finance Minister has taken office,” the IMF said in a statement.

The new agreement will be supported by a Policy Coordination Instrument, an IMF-written non-financing arrangement to provide policy advice and monitoring for countries that do not need financial support.

Serbia in February ended a three-year 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal with the IMF under which it undertook a series of measures to reduce public debt and the budget deficit, including cuts in public sector wages and pensions. Belgrade did not draw on funds.

“We confirmed agreement on policy objectives, including to foster higher, sustainable growth, to maintain fiscal discipline and financial stability, and advance ... structural reforms,” it said.

Serbia is expected to have a budget surplus in 2018, following a small surplus last year. Inflation is expected to reach about 2 percent by year’s end, the IMF said.

Inflation in April stood at 1.1 percent, down from 1.4 percent in March and below the central bank’s target band of 3 percent give or take 1.5 percentage points. [nD0N1GQ01U ] (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic Editing by Hugh Lawson)

