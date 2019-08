BELGRADE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Serbia’s inflation increased to 1.6% year-on-year in July, compared to 1.5 percent in June, the Statistics Office said on Monday.

CONSUMER PRICES July June July ‘18

Month-on-month (pct) -0.2 -0.3 -0.3

Year-on-year 1.6 1.5 2.4 (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic;)