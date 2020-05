BELGRADE, May 12 (Reuters) - Serbia’s inflation fell to 0.6% in April from 1.3% a month earlier, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday. CONSUMER PRICES April March April.’19 Month-on-month (pct) 0.0 -0.1 2.9 Year-on-year 0.6 1.3 3.1 (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)