BELGRADE, May 7 (Reuters) - Serbia’s Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic submitted a letter of resignation on Monday citing personal reasons, Serbian daily Blic reported on its web site citing unnamed sources.

Vujovic wrote to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic detailing his reasons for leaving, the paper said, adding that it would publish the letter in its print edition on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)