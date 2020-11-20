Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church in Belgrade January 7, 2016. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died due to coronavirus, the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on his official Instagram account on Friday.

“I was honored to know you. People like you never depart,” Vucic wrote under a black and white photo of Irinej.

Irinej, 90, a conservative who also wielded major political influence, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in the capital Belgrade since then.