BELGRADE, April 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank unexpectedly lowered its benchmark interest rate on Thursday to 1.5%, the second cut in as many months, to aid growth, with inflation and the dinar stable.

The bank’s decision surprised markets. Only one analyst, out of 12 polled this week and last, foresaw a 25-basis-point cut. All others said the bank would keep the rate unchanged. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac)