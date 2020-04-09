UPDATE 1-Serbian central bank cuts benchmark rate to 1.5% - statement

(Adds bank statement, background)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, April 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank unexpectedly lowered its benchmark interest rate on Thursday to 1.5%, the second cut in as many months, to help the Balkan country’s economy cope with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank’s decision surprised markets. Only one analyst, out of 12 polled this week and last, foresaw a 25-basis-point cut. All others said the bank would keep the rate unchanged.

Last month, the bank cut the rate by 50 basis points to support lending and growth as uncertainty mounted following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the bank said that negative effectes of the coronavirus pandemic on the global growth forecast motivated it to cut the rate.

The bank said that existing monetary and fiscal policy measures should “mitigate negative effects” of the corona virus spreading.

Serbia is expected to miss a 4% growth target for this year. Last year, the country’s economy grew by 4.2%.

To help economic recovery, the government has offered 5.1 billion euros ($5.54 billion) in loans, subsidies and payments to businesses and individuals.

Serbia’s inflation rate fell to 1.9 % in February from 2% a month earlier, still within the bank’s target band of 3%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. The statistics office will announce March inflation data on April 13.

Serbia has so far reported 2,666 cases of COVID-19 and XX deaths. To counter the coronavirus, authorities have introduced a state of emergency, border closures and a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

So far, the exchange rate of the Serbian dinar has remained stable versus the euro. The central bank has maintained currency interventions and introduced forex swap auctions to inject liquidity into the market.

After the rate decision, the dinar traded at 117.64 marginally weaker from the previous day.