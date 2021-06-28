UK's Serco wins contract rebid for COVID-19 test centres

FILE PHOTO: A drive-through testing centre in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Corrects to say Serco has been supporting Britain’s test and trace programme, not running)

(Reuters) - Serco Group, which has been supporting Britain’s test and trace programme, said on Monday it has won a potential 322 million pound ($447.68 million) contract to continue providing services to COVID-19 test centres in England and Northern Ireland.

($1 = 0.7193 pounds)

