June 28 (Reuters) - Serco Group, which has been running Britain’s test and trace programme, said on Monday it has won a potential 322 million pound ($447.68 million) contract to continue providing services to COVID-19 test centres in England and Northern Ireland. ($1 = 0.7193 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)