Serco, Mears win 2.9 bln stg UK housing contracts for asylum seekers

Jan 8 (Reuters) - British outsourcers Serco Group Plc and Mears Group Plc have been awarded contracts by the UK Home Office Visas and Immigration department to provide accommodation and support for asylum seekers, the companies said on Tuesday.

The 10-year term contracts, valued at 1.9 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) for Serco and 1 billion pounds for Mears, are a part of the Asylum Accommodation and Support Services Contract (AASC) for different regions.