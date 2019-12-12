Outsourcer Serco raises full-year revenue, profit outlook

Dec 12 (Reuters) - British public-services outsourcer Serco on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for revenue and underlying trading profit and said it expects to top them in 2020, driven by new contract wins and better performance at its U.S. and Asian businesses.

It expects to post full-year underlying trading profit of 120 million pounds ($153.96 million) and revenue of 3.2 billion pounds.

It also expects 2020 revenue to be in the range of 3.4 billion pounds to 3.5 billion pounds, with underlying trading profit expected to be around 145 million pounds.