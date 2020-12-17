Outsourcer Serco sees slightly higher 2021 profit, names new finance head

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc said on Thursday it expected revenue and profit to rise slightly in 2021, benefiting from its acquisition of a cleaning and maintenance provider in Australia, while the British outsourcer kept its 2020 forecast unchanged.

The company, which provides services in hospitals, prisons and nuclear facilities in more than 20 countries, also said its finance chief Angus Cockburn would step down after six years in the role and will be replaced by finance director Nigel Crossley.